Sindhu B. Rupesh takes charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada

Sindhu B. Rupesh, new deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, September 7, 2019

September 7, 2019

The post of Deputy Commissioner became vacant following the resignation of 2009 batch IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil

Sindhu B. Rupesh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, on Saturday took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

Ms. Rupesh, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, was transferred on Friday evening after the post of Deputy Commissioner became vacant following the resignation of 2009 batch IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil S.

Mr. Senthil had handed over the charge to Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani three days ago and resigned on Friday afternoon.

In the order transferring Ms. Rupesh, the State government said the officer is transferred to the post that is vacant following transfer of Mr. Senthil.

