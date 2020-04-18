Sindhanur, Manvi town limits blocked

Intensifying additional steps, the Police Department put up barricades in Sindhanur and Manvi town of Raichur district preventing entry of people.
C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, inspected the spots on Saturday.
Dr. Vedamurthy asked police officers to ensure that the guidelines issued by the State government to curb COVID-19 virus were strictly implemented and those violating norms are booked. The department has blocked 64 identified points, including internal approach roads, in both towns.
The Raichur district has not registered any positive cases. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State borders have already blocked vehicle movements.
