Sindgi bypoll: Around 10% voting at 11 a.m.

Polling began peacefully in Sindgi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on October 30. Around 10% polling was recorded at 11 a.m., officers said.

Long queues of women were found in some booths in Sindgi town. There were fewer men in the queues.

As many as 297 booths have been set up in the constituency. This includes 271 regular and 26 additional booths. There are two Sakhi booths, which are exclusively for women voters. As many 180 booths have live web casting facility.

The seat has 2,34,584 voters, comprising 1.2 lakh men, 1.13 lakh women and 32 others. The constituency lies on the border of Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts.