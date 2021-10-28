Sindgi all set for bypolls tomorrow

HUBBALLI

28 October 2021

Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura P. Sunil Kumar has said that all requisite steps have been taken and arrangements made for conducting the byelections to Sindgi Assembly Constituency in a free and fair manner.

Addressing presspersons in Vijayapura on Thursday, Mr. Sunil Kumar said that arrangements have been made for facilitating voting by 2,34,584 voters in the constituency. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that there are 1,20,844 male voters, 1,13,561 female voters and 32 voters of the third gender in the constituency. The constituency has 147 service electors.

He said that in all, 297 polling stations, 271 polling stations and 26 auxiliary polling stations, have been set up. “Seven check-posts have been set up to keep vigil over movement of vehicles and people to check any kind of poll malpractice. There are 22 sector officers, 18 flying squads and 21 surveillance teams,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a total of 1,308 polling officials and personnel will be deployed for polling duties. And, 66 buses and other vehicles have been kept ready for their transportation.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that polling will be held as per COVID-19 guidelines. Already, 93% of the people in the Sindgi Assembly segment have received their vaccine doses.

24 cases

He said that the administration has received 53 complaints pertaining to violation of model poll code of conduct and COVID-19 protocol. After looking into them, a total of 24 cases have been registered, he said.

So far, 307 litres of liquor have been seized by teams of the Excise Department and the Police Department, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Govind Reddy, Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kalasad were present.