Simultaneous polls proposal against federal structure and impossible to implement: Karnataka CM and Deputy CM

The Congress in Karnataka has opposed the simultaneous election initiative of the Centre by arguing that it is not only against the federal structure but also practically impossible to implement.

In a release on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the fact that such an important proposal is being rushed through without any consultation with the Opposition parties reveals the “malicious intent” of the Narendra Modi-led government. He termed the simultaneous election initiative “anti-democratic”.

Raising a technical issue, he alleged that the proposal offers no solution to the crisis that would arise if the ruling party in either the Lok Sabha or a State Assembly loses the vote of confidence. “In such cases, a mid-term election is the only fair solution. Allowing a minority party that has failed to win the vote of confidence to remain in power will be a betrayal of the democratic system,” he argued.

The Election Commission does not have the capacity or resources to conduct simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies across the entire country. The infrastructure of the electoral system would need to be doubled, which cannot be done in haste, the Chief Minister contended.

Wrong priority

Arguing that simultaneous polls are not the priority for the country at this moment, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Unemployment is rampant across the country, inflation is destabilising the economy, and people are suffering due to rising prices of essential commodities. Law and order have deteriorated, with atrocities against Dalits and women reaching alarming levels. Instead of addressing these pressing issues, the Prime Minister is trying to divert public attention with the gimmick of ‘one nation, one election’ to cover up his failures,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar rejected the proposal by maintaining that such a system was not possible in our Constitution and democratic setup. “It is ironic that the BJP, the proponent of ‘operation lotus’, is talking about ‘one nation one election’. The BJP has been trying to destabilise elected governments in many States. This is another attempt to prevent the growth of regional parties,” he told reporters here.

‘Scared of Modi’s charisma’

The BJP State unit has alleged that the Congress is opposing simultaneous election proposal out of fear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma will impact the Opposition’s chances in the Assembly polls if they are held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok welcomed the Centre’s initiative by saying that it would result in saving taxpayers’ money. Pointing out that development works were getting delayed due to the model code of conduct being enforced at different times owing to different schedules of elections for local bodies, Assemblies, and the Lok Sabha, he said holding simultaneous elections would help tackle such a problem.

