Simulation centre inaugurated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Advanced Simulation Centre and Clinical Skills Lab at the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College here on Sunday.

Mr. Shah took keen interest in seeing and knowing about the various simulation modules and stations. He appreciated the incorporation of the latest technologies in medical education and training. Members of the Board of Management of KLE Society were also present on the occasion.

He and other dignitaries visited the Pathology Museum of the college.

B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, Prabhakar Kore, Chairman, KLE Society and Chancellor, KAHER, Vivek Saoji, Vice-Chancellor, V.A. Kothiwale, Registrar, Coordinators of KLE Advanced Simulation Centre Abhijit Gogate and Rajesh Mane, Secretaries Chaitanya Kamat and Shreedevi Yenni were present.