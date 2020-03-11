Simulation centre established at JSS Medical College

Mysuru

11 March 2020 18:13 IST

It will help medical students to sharpen their surgical skills

The JSS Medical College has established a skill and simulation centre to provide comprehensive training to medical students and other healthcare professionals at a cost of ₹22 crore in the city.

The centre will help medical students to acquire advanced medical and surgical skills and the facility has mannequins and simulators that closely simulate humans and can ‘breathe’, ‘cry’, ‘blink’ and ‘bleed’ and respond either automatically or manually to physical and medical interventions.

H. Basavanna Gowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College, and B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, said here on Wednesday that the new centre which will be inaugurated on March 14, also has birthing simulator, adult patient simulator, neonatal simulator, infant and child mannequins in virtual ICU, paediatric ICU and operation theatre modules to provide real-time experience. The medical students and healthcare professionals will learn the skills for handling complex case scenarios.

Advertising

Advertising

The state-of-the-art centre is spread over 12,000 sq. ft and located on the third floor of the old OPD block of JSS Hospital on M.G.Road.

Dr. Gowdappa said renowned national and international faculty will be involved in knowledge and skill transfer.Rakesh Kumar Vats, Secretary-General, Medical Council of India, will be the chief guest. Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, district in-charge Minister V. Somanna and others will be present.

Graduation Day

The JSS Medical College will also hold its graduation day on March 13 when 202 students who have completed their MBBS course will receive their certificates. Nine meritorious students will receive gold medals and cash prizes for academic excellence. Preethi Prakash Prabhu has secured five gold medals and five cash prizes.

H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will deliver the gradation address. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha; B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor; and Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, will be present.

Dr. Gowdappa said the institution has produced 4,817 medical graduates and 1,836 postgraduates.