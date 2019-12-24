SIMS workers’ protest enters second day

The protest staged by workers serving on outsourcing basis with Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and McGann Hospital for fulfilment of demands entered second day on Tuesday.

The workers serving in the housekeeping section of the college and the hospital, nurses, and Group D staff hired on outsourcing basis have been condemning the delay in payment of monthly remuneration. Alleging that the delay was caused by failure on the part of the private HR firm that had hired them to furnish suitable documents related to their service to the government, they demanded the management of SIMS scrap the system of outsourcing and hire their services directly.

Ayanur Manjunath, MLC, met the protesters and assured them of apprising the State government. K.G. Kumaraswamy, ex-MLA, was present.