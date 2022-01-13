Simple Sangolli Utsav

Sangolli Utsav, organised in honour of Sangolli Rayanna, a freedom fighter of the 19th century, was celebrated in a simple manner in Sangolli village of Belagavi district on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath inaugurated a primary health centre in Sangolli, the native village of Rayanna.

The Deputy Commissioner paid his respects to Rayanna, a lieutenant of Kittur Rani Channamma who led a war against the British in 1824. He welcomed the Veera Jyoti lamp and unfurled the Nandi Dhwaja flag.

Member of Legislative Assembly Mahantesh Koujalgi and others were present.