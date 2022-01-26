Simple Republic Day celebrations in twin cities

HDMC Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and others saluting the National Flag after hoisting it during the Republic Day celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

26 January 2022 21:57 IST

Amid apprehensions of further spread of the pandemic in the wake of more COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Dharwad district, the Republic Day celebrations were held in a simple manner with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol in the twin cities on Wednesday.

Hoisting the National Flag at Nehru Stadium, Hubballi (Urban) Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal remembered the contributions made by B.R. Ambedkar and other eminent personalities involved in framing of the Constitution.

Listing out the various welfare schemes being implemented by the taluk administration, he said that under the Swamitva scheme being jointly implemented by Union and State Governments, drone survey of 5,212 property in nine villages has been completed and within the next three months, survey of 15,000 property in three villages will be completed.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that the Constitution given by Ambedkar is a model to the whole world and it has played a crucial role in strengthening democracy in the country. Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya said that the Constitution framed by Ambedkar has ensured equal opportunities to all. Member of Legislative Council Pradeep Shettar and others were present.

At the Mini Vidhana Soudha, Hubballi Rural Tahsildar Prakash Nashi hoisted the tricolour and said that all Indians should be proud of the Constitution. Quoting Ambedkar as saying, he said that despite differences and diversities no one could stop the people of India from remaining united after burying all their differences. “It is time that we unitedly worked for the progress of the country,” he said.

At the Idgah

At the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna hoisted the tricolour in the presence of the former Mayors, newly elected councillors and municipal officials.

High Court

Hoisting the tricolour at the Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, Judge H.B. Prabhakar Shastri stressed the need for adapting solutions for speedy delivery of justice to litigant public.

Expressing concern over the delay in delivery of justice, he said that ensuring speedy justice will be the apt way of paying tributes to the framers of the Constitution. Highlighting the concept of Unity in Diversity, he recalled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to India. Senior judges of the High Court, Bar Association office-bearers and advocates were present.

In almost all schools and colleges, the Republic Day was celebrated in a simple manner due to the health protocol. In schools which are yet to reopen, teachers celebrated the national festival.

After the Republic Day speeches by guests, students symbolically delivered speeches, rendered patriotic songs and in a few institutions, cultural programmes were conducted. Simple Republic Day celebrations were also conducted at various government offices, banks and residents welfare associations and other organsiations.

Rayanna remembered

The death anniversary of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, which coincides with Republic Day, was observed in Hubballi and Dharwad with government officials and several political leaders paying tributes to the freedom fighter.