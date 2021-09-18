Simple Kalyana Karnataka Utsava celebrations in Yadgir, Raichur

The Kalyana Karnataka Utsava was celebrated in Yadgir and Raichur on Friday in a simple manner in view of COVID-19 guidelines.

Minister of Primary and Higher Education B.C. Nagesh and Deputy Commissioner of Raichur Satish unfurled the national flag at PU college grounds in Yadgir and District Armed Reserve police ground in Raichur, respectively.

Mr. Nagesh said the State government was committed to taking up development works in Kalyan Karnataka region. A sum of ₹2,632 crore was earmarked in two years for development of the region and ₹1,493 crore was released for the current year. Infrastructure works such as health centres, drinking water projects, schools, anganwadi centres, and other basic amenities would be provided through the grants released to Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board every year, he added.

After the programme, Mr. Nagesh told reporters that the government would take a decision on opening schools from classes I to V after going through the report which was be submitted by the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID–19 situation.

To a question, he said 1.25 lakh teachers who had contracted COVID-19 infection had submitted applications seeking compensation and relief for 95,000 teachers had been released.

Yadgir district had recorded zero positive rate. Officials had been asked to continue vaccination drive in both urban and rural areas to ensure at least 75% coverage by the month-end from the present 62%.

Dr. Satish addressed a gathering in Raichur.