Simple, effective machineries for milling catch attention 

December 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

A combined approach to tackle and solve various issues in millet processing has led to designing milling equipment for millets and also addressing poor shelf-life of the millet products with the CSIR-CFTRI bringing out various processes and products suitable for small and medium scale enterprises as promoting millets is said to be a “turning point” for the country’s nutritional programmes. Millets are described as nutra cereals because of their nutritional value, nutraceutical, and health beneficial properties, according to the CFTRI.

Many such products are on display at the ongoing expo at the ninth International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) being held on the campus of CSIR-CFTRI here.

What has caught the attention is the pedal-operated millet mill, which has received appreciation for its novelty at the World Food Expo that was held in New Delhi last month. It’s demonstrated at the IFCoN-2023 expo here.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-CFTRI had also displayed machinery such as spouted bed roaster, poori forming machine, ragi mudde making machine, jowar roti making machine, tiny rice mill, bio-fumigant system, etc at the Delhi Expo besides various millet and other products and innovative technologies for which the Mysuru food lab got a pat on its back.

The pedal operated millet mill is ideally suited for small scale processing, especially farmers with 10-15 kgh capacity. What is unique is that it does not require electricity for its operation and it’s easy to operate with only pedalling required.

According to scientists who developed the machinery, the maximum dehulling percentage and dehusking efficiency for little millet is around 90 percent and 75 percent respectively. Efficiency depends on the type of millet handled and can be used for all small millets, paddy and oil seeds. The system provides 88 to 97 percent of husk separation, the institute said.

The non-availability of small scale mills for farmers encouraged the CSIR-CFTRI to come out with the machinery that reduces the drudgery of milling. Being manually operated, it’s suitable for rural areas as small millets are the staple food for millions and health conscious people prefer the commodity because of the nutritive value. Small millets include foxtail millet, kodo millet, little millet, banyard millet, and proso millet. The unit can be easily assembled as all the components are available locally, a note from the CFTRI said.

This is one of the technologies developed under the project funded by the DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.