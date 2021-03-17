Simple ‘Dodda Jathre’ at Nanjangud this year too

The ‘Dodda Jathre’ of Srikanteshwara Swamy temple at Nanjangud will remain simple and the event will be confined to the rituals in accordance with the government guidelines as a safety precaution over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ‘Pancha Maha Rathotsava’ (car festival) which was scheduled on March 26 has been cancelled.
An order in this regard has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. The ‘Dodda Jathre’ rituals of the temple will be held from March 19 to 30. The decision to keep the jathre simple with no public gathering has been taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, a release said here.
Usually, the event attracts lakhs of devotees from many parts of the State. This is the second consecutive year that it is being celebrated in a simple manner.
Instead of ‘Pancha Maha Rathotsava’, in the presence of temple priests, the temple staff and some locals, permission has been given for performing the ritual in a symbolic and traditional manner on the temple premises using a small ‘ratha’, taking all government recommended precautions.
The Deputy Commissioner has ordered that no devotees from other States, districts and taluks would be given entry into the temple premises on the day of jathre barring the State guests, officers on government duty, emergency vehicles and the Nanjangud locals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath