Simple celebrations in Yadgir, Raichur

The 66th Rajyotsava was celebrated in a simple manner in Yadgir and Raichur districts on Monday in view of the health guidelines issued by the State Government.

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya and Deputy Commissioner of Raichur Avinash Menon Rajendran hoisted the national flags in Yadgir and Raichur, respectively.

Both the Deputy Commissioners recalled the struggle by prominent people to unify Kannada-speaking areas into the State of Karnataka.

Both the Deputy Commissioners who received guard of honour presented by the Police Department said that the State Government is committed to implementing the schemes announced already and also bringing in new schemes for the welfare of the people.

Many prominent achievers from different fields, including literature, public service, education and journalism, were facilitated by the district authorities concerned during the events in the two district headquarters.

Meanwhile, Kannada and other organisations hoisted flags in private places to mark the celebrations.