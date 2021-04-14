Simple Ambedkar birth fete in two districts

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar garlanding the Ambedkar statue at Ambedkar Circle in Raichur on Wednesday.

YADGIR

14 April 2021 22:52 IST

The 130th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Wednesday in a simple manner owing to COVID-19 situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya and Deputy Commissioner of Raichur R. Venkatesh Kumar garlanded the statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ambedkar Circle in Yadgir and in Raichur, respectively. The Deputy Commissioners recalled the efforts by Dr. Ambedkar in bringing out the Constitution that provides equal rights to citizens of the country irrespective of their caste and religion.

The birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar was celebrated by various organisations, communities, pro-Kannada groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the districts.

