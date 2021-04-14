Karnataka

Simple Ambedkar birth fete in two districts

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar garlanding the Ambedkar statue at Ambedkar Circle in Raichur on Wednesday.  

The 130th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar was celebrated in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Wednesday in a simple manner owing to COVID-19 situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya and Deputy Commissioner of Raichur R. Venkatesh Kumar garlanded the statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ambedkar Circle in Yadgir and in Raichur, respectively. The Deputy Commissioners recalled the efforts by Dr. Ambedkar in bringing out the Constitution that provides equal rights to citizens of the country irrespective of their caste and religion.

The birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar was celebrated by various organisations, communities, pro-Kannada groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the districts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 10:54:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/simple-ambedkar-birth-fete-in-two-districts/article34320644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY