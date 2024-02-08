ADVERTISEMENT

Simmha’s remarks ‘bundle of lies’: KPCC spokesperson

February 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Hitting out at Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha, KPCC Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh on Thursday described his remarks against the Congress government in the Lok Sabha as a “bundle of lies”.

“Without bringing any major project to the constituency, the MP was speaking lies and spreading falsehood about the Congress government that has fulfilled its promise of implementing all five guarantee schemes,” the Congress leader said, in a statement here.

He maintained that the MP was trying to win the confidence of his party’s high command by spreading untruth about the Congress government. The MP, instead, should have spoken to his party leadership and got the drought relief sanctioned for the State, he stated.

Claiming that the people are happy with the guarantee schemes, Mr. Venkatesh said the Chief Minister has set aside grants for the schemes and accused the Centre of doing “injustice to the State by not releasing its full share of taxes.”

“The MP should not mislead the people by speaking lies about the Congress government,” he demanded.

