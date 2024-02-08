GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Simmha’s remarks ‘bundle of lies’: KPCC spokesperson

February 08, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Hitting out at Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha, KPCC Spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh on Thursday described his remarks against the Congress government in the Lok Sabha as a “bundle of lies”.

“Without bringing any major project to the constituency, the MP was speaking lies and spreading falsehood about the Congress government that has fulfilled its promise of implementing all five guarantee schemes,” the Congress leader said, in a statement here.

He maintained that the MP was trying to win the confidence of his party’s high command by spreading untruth about the Congress government. The MP, instead, should have spoken to his party leadership and got the drought relief sanctioned for the State, he stated.

Claiming that the people are happy with the guarantee schemes, Mr. Venkatesh said the Chief Minister has set aside grants for the schemes and accused the Centre of doing “injustice to the State by not releasing its full share of taxes.”

“The MP should not mislead the people by speaking lies about the Congress government,” he demanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.