Simha thanks Modi supporters

Mysuru’s BJP MP Pratap Simha, who was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent elections, has thanked the supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Congress and JD(S) for voting in his favour.

While expressing gratitude to former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, who had claimed that Mr. Simha’s loss would be his personal loss, the newly-elected MP thanked both him and the PM, and the workers of the Sangh Parivar, who campaigned for him.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr Simha clarified that he was not an aspirant for a ministerial berth in the Narendra Modi government for now. “I have not come to politics to become a Minister, but to serve the people,” he said and added that it would be an honour to be part of the Cabinet led by Mr. Modi. He will think about a Ministerial portfolio after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said. However, he said he would glad if veteran politician and party colleague V. Srinivas Prasad, who won from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, is made a Union Minister.

He would return the trust reposed in him by continuing to take up programmes for the welfare of the people, besides implementing the project to upgrade the Mysuru airport and execute the work on expanding the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway into a ten-lane road.

Mr. Simha said he would try to bring Mr. Modi to Mysuru on the occasion of the World Yoga Day on June 21, but was not sure if his efforts would pay off. However, he said he would meet Mr. Modi during his next visit to New Delhi and extend an invitation. If not, he said he would try to bring the Prime Minister to Mysuru for one of the World Yoga Days in the next five years.