Simha draws flak for remarks on ‘Taliban mindset’

Mysuru

18 August 2021 20:04 IST

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s remarks that people sympathetic to Taliban and supportive of their mindset were in India as well and that the developments in Afghanistan underlines the necessity for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has triggered a backlash from the Congress.

Mr. Simha said at a press meet in Mysuru on Wednesday that CAA will help people suffering under Taliban to come to India. But when pointed out that CAA excludes Muslims, Mr. Simha said there are any number of Muslim countries such as Pakistan, Iran, and Uzbekistan and they can grant them asylum.

Mr. Simha said Sharia Law and the Taliban mindset went against the tenets of human rights and the developments in Afghanistan and the way people are fleeing that country is a testimony to this. There are sympathizers of such beliefs in India as well and if left unchecked it could be problematic in the long run. Taliban wants to Islamize the entire world and they could create problems elsewhere and India should remain cautious, Mr. Simha added.

Responding to it the KPCC Working President and former MP R.D hruvanarayan said RSS displays the mindset of Taliban and those supportive of the organisation should introspect. He said RSS was as rigid in its beliefs as the Taliban and Mr. Simha’s linking CAA to Afghanistan developments was erroneous. The CAA was introduced by the BJP in pursuance of its policy to check Muslim migration and hence its communal agenda was equally dangerous, said Mr. Dhruvanarayan.