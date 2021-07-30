SIM box racket busted in Mysuru; Kerala man held

MYSURU

30 July 2021 19:05 IST

Accused used over 500 SIM cards and devices to convert international calls into local calls

Mysuru City Police have arrested a person from Kerala on charges of converting international calls into local calls using SIM box and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technologies, causing loss to the exchequer and mobile service providers.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB team raided a house on Kamanakere Hundi Road in Old Kesare in Narasimharaja Police Station Limits here on Thursday and arrested Shamim, a native of Kerala, for running an illegal telephone exchange. A WiFi router with SIM slot, five basic mobile phones, three computers, digital timers, SIM cards, modems and four SIM boxes with 32 ports each and other devices were seized from the accused.

The police have booked the accused under Sections 419 and 420 IPC; Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000; and Section 20 in the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

A release from the police said the accused used more than 500 SIM cards for converting the international calls into local calls using SIM box and VOIP. The CCB is investigating the case and further details are awaited.