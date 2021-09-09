Silver lining to the music varsity’s quest for land

Mysuru

09 September 2021 19:03 IST

It has been allocated nearly 5 acres close to ORR to develop its campus

The Karnataka State Dr.Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University’s long quest for its own campus is set to materialise with the allotment of land by the government close to the Outer Ring Road.

The transfer of land and documentation process is expected to be completed within the next few days and the varsity has been allotted nearly 20,000 sq m or nearly 5 acres of plot to develop its campus near Sardar Vallabhai Patel Nagar.

This in lieu of the land allotted at Sathgalli over which high tension wires were drawn thus making it unfit for a campus and was hence rejected. The long-drawn process to acquire land has come to a close and it had impeded the varsity from developing into a full-fledged educational hub specialising in the field of music and performing arts, said Nagesh V. Betkote, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.

Advertising

Advertising

He said even the existing campus located in the building and land belonging to the Education Department could be transferred to the music varsity. The new campus would be used for creating facilities for postgraduate classes besides constructing a hostel and auditorium. The UG classes and administrative office will continue to function from the existing premises, said Prof. Betkote.

But allotment of land is only one of the myriad problems which has beset the varsity. The government is yet to approve recruitment of full-time faculty as a result of which the music university recruits resource persons from the field of music and dance to administer education.

The university is also hampered by lack of adequate funds and none of the staff have received their payments for the current academic year. The music varsity, established almost 12 years ago, functions out of grants received by the State government as it is yet to receive 12 B approval from the University Grants Commission.

Unless the UGC allots the 12 B approval, the varsity will not be eligible to receive funding rom the MHRD and the UGC. But this itself is fraught with difficulties as the norms require establishment of atleast 5 full-fledged departments and 35 permanent staff besides an equal number of non-teaching staff to qualify for the UGC 12 B notification.

The varsity which offers UG and PG courses in Hindustani, Carnatic, Bharatnatyam, Drama and instrumental (tabla) apart from a few certificate courses, has nearly 300 students.