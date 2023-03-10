Silver jubilee celebrations of Koppal district formation begins on a grand note

March 10, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The silver jubilee celebrations of the formation of Koppal district, which was carved out of Raichur district 25 years ago on August 24, 1997, was flagged off by Minister for Mines and Geology and Women and Child Development Halappa Achar, at a grand function in Koppal on Friday.

“I cannot forget the then Chief Minister J.H. Patel who had taken a bold step to form new districts, including Koppal. It is because of Mr. Patel’s strong political will for decentralisation of power and his desire to take power to the doorsteps of people that the new districts came into existence,” Mr. Achar said, after inaugurating the celebrations.

He also said that the role of the people is undeniable in the struggle for the realisation of the formation of the district.

Hailing Koppal district as a land of saints and reformers, Mr. Achar that the people of the district were fortunate to be born in the land. He called for the overall development of the district.

Member of Lok Sabha from the Koppal constituency Karadi Sanganna recalled the old days of backwardness of the area and the Gaddigoudar Committee recommendations for the formation of the new district.

“Going to Raichur, the then district headquarter, from Koppal would take a whole day because of bad roads. The people of the area were fed up and began raising their voices for the formation of a new district with Koppal as its headquarters. The Gaddigoudar Committee recommendations, coupled with people’s struggles, helped the J.H. Patel government to consider the demand. Now, the new district has completed 25 years,” Mr. Sanganna said.

Legislator Amaregowda Patil Bayyapur recalled the historic 80-day agitation of the people demanding the formation of Koppal district and called upon citizens to strive for developing the district on all fronts.

Legislator Hemalatha Nayak recalled the participation of women in the agitation and also the role of revolutionary poets such as Gavisidda Ballari and Allamaprabhu Bettadur in the realisation of the demand for the formation of Koppal district.

Legislators Paranna Munavalli and K. Raghavendra Hitnal, Chief Executive Officer of Koppal Zilla Panchayat Rahul Ratnam Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner Savitri B. Kadi, Koppal City Municipal Council president Shivaganga Shivareddy Bhumakkanavar, Assistant Commissioner Basavannappa Kalashetty, Koppal Urban Development Authority chairman Amaresh Biradar and other senior officers were present.

The district administration has made elaborate preparations for the celebration of the silver jubilee. It organised multiple cultural programmes, processions, competitions and other activities to involve the people in the celebrations.