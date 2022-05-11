Silk India expo

A six-day exhibition titled Silk India 2022 and showcasing silk products got underway in the city on Wednesday.

Being organised by Hastashilpi, the expo is being held at Hotel Southern Star and various silk saree weavers, handloom clusters and silk cooperative societies are showcasing their exposition. The organisers said the objective of the expo was to ensure a direct interaction between customers and artisans so as to avoid the scourge of middlemen.

The exhibition will be on till May 16 and is open from 10.30 a.m to 8.30 p.m.