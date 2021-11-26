Karnataka

Silk India 2021 expo

The ongoing Silk India 2021 expo at Nanjaraja Bahadur choultry in the city is showcasing a slew of traditional and ethnic products.

Organised by New Crafts the exhibition features a vast collection of handlooms and dress materials from different States.

The exhibition-cum-sale which will conclude on November 30 include jewellery, textile, handmade paper, gemstones, paintings, leather craft, handcrafted items including those made of wood, ivory, lac, glass, brass, silver etc. The expo, with more than 130 stalls, has a collection of dress material from Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2021 8:37:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/silk-india-2021-expo/article37707354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY