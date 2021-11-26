The ongoing Silk India 2021 expo at Nanjaraja Bahadur choultry in the city is showcasing a slew of traditional and ethnic products.

Organised by New Crafts the exhibition features a vast collection of handlooms and dress materials from different States.

The exhibition-cum-sale which will conclude on November 30 include jewellery, textile, handmade paper, gemstones, paintings, leather craft, handcrafted items including those made of wood, ivory, lac, glass, brass, silver etc. The expo, with more than 130 stalls, has a collection of dress material from Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal.