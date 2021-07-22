Silk India 2021 expo begins

Mysuru

22 July 2021 20:06 IST

Silk India 2021 got underway at the Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in the city on Thursday featuring ethnic and traditional wear from different parts of India.

The exhibition will be on till August 8 and has a vast collection of handlooms, dress material and sarees.

A release said the exhibition also features jewellery, handicraft items, leather material, lack, glass, brass and semi-precious stones, carpets, paintings etc. There are 75 stalls and artisans from 20 States across India, the release added.

