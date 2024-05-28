Silent protest taken out in Dharwad condemning crime against women

A silent protest march was taken out in Dharwad on Tuesday by woman activists and members of various organisations condemning the increasing attacks and crimes against women, including the brutal murders of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambiger in Hubballi-Dharwad, and seeking the immediate arrest of Member of Parliament from Hassan Prajwal Revanna in the sex scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of students from various colleges in Dharwad accompanied the activists holding placards condemning such attacks and seeking justice for the victims and their families.

The silent protest march, which began from Kalabhavan, covered Subhas Road, Vivekanand Circle and concluded at the originating point. At Vivekanand Circle, the protestors blocked the road for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The silent protest march, which was coordinated by Shankar Halagatti, Prabhavati Desai, Mahesh Pattar, Madhulata Goudar and others, transformed itself into a meeting on reaching Kalabhavan premises where Mahadev Hadapad, Gangadhar Badiger, Mushtaq Haveripet, Shankar Ambali, Sanjeev Kulkarni, Hemakshi Kiresur and others spoke.

A host of eminent personalities from different sections of life took part in the protest.

Speaking at the protest meeting, B.L. Patil of Vimochana Samsthe said that society and the government are behaving as if there is no value for the life and honour of women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As per government data, every hour, there is a rape of three children and sexual attack on five children. During COVID-19, there were 13,244 cases of rape of children. The crimes against women have increased year after year and there is undue delay in delivery of justice,” he said.

Some of the other speakers condemned in strong terms the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna and said that because of a sexual pervert, the State had to hang its head in shame before the country. They demanded his immediate arrest and protection to the victims.

Addressing the protestors, writer Malati Pattanashetti said that if youths practised control over their minds and considered love as a holy bond, then girls like Neha and Anjali would not have lost their lives.

Activist Shankar Halagatti said that around 100 people from Hubballi-Dharwad will be proceeding to Hassan by trains and buses to participate in the Hassan Chalo protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.