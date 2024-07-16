ADVERTISEMENT

Silent protest demanding effective implementation of Article 371(J)

Published - July 16, 2024 08:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Indira Smarak Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti staged a silent protest demanding effective implementation of provisions of Article 371(J) of the Constitution in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Indira Smarak Bhavan (Town Hall) in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before demonstrating their silent protest, the founder president of the Samiti Lakshman Dasti urged the government to set up a separate Ministry and Tribunal for implementing Article 371(J). He also called for the establishment of a Railway Division, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and second outer ring road for Kalaburagi.

Activist R.K. Hudgi and Mr. Dasti said that the special status was accorded to Kalyana Karnataka region by amending Article 371(J) based on the inter and intra-district imbalances in the State, but the consecutive governments failed to implement it up to the mark even after ten years.

The Samiti members have condemned the Kalaburagi city police for issuing notices even for the silent protest. “We are raising our voices against injustice being meted out to the Kalyana Karnataka region continuously for decades. The special status has been accorded to the region after three decades of struggle, and now some anti-Constitutional forces are trying to take away our rights,” Mr. Dasti added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samiti members Pratap Singh, Shankreppa Hatti, Majheed Dagi, Lingaraj Sirgapur, Shivalingappa Bandak, Rauf Quadri, and Salomen Diwakar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US