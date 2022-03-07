Silent march to end atrocities against women

Women, girl students, most of them in black, take part in it

Hundreds of women and girl students, most of them in black clothes, joined a silent march titled “Women in Black” organised by members of Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota here on Monday evening to raise awareness and to protest against violence against women.

The silent march commenced at Kannada Bhavan and went via Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk to culminate at Jagat Circle.

The protesters carried banners and placards containing different slogans to express their anger and condemn growing atrocities against women and also to sensitise people against such evils.

The march was also aimed at creating awareness against growing atrocities on women and children, issues such as protection of girl children from sexual abuse and violence and opposition to gender-based oppression.

Sabiha Bhoomigowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Du Saraswati, Kannada poet and women’s activist, and K. Neela, State Vice-President of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane, participated in the march.

Members of the okkoota also organised a fortnight awareness campaign, “Aravina Payana”, in rural parts of the district, in which they visited nearly 80 tandas and 40 educational institutions and interacted with 7,000 women.