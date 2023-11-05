Silent march by ex-servicemen 

November 05, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Ex-servicemen in the city staged a silent march in the city on Saturday, November 4 seeking the immediate release of eight retired Indian Navy personnel who were awarded death sentence by a Qatar court.

The members of the Naval Veterans Association representing the Mysuru revenue division said the Qatar government has not shared any information about the nature of the offence nor provided evidence but has accused the eight ex-Indian naval personnel of spying for Israel.

Expressing solidarity with the eight personnel in prison in Qatar, the members of the Naval Veterans Association called for their immediate release and expressed hope that they would be in a position to reunite with their family members in due course.

The ex-servicemen took out a silent march from the Sainik Welfare Bhavan to Field Marshal Cariappa statue near the junction of the JLB Road and Vinobha Road. They carried placards which read “We stand with integrity and solidarity, bring back our naval veterans”. Members of the Akhila Karnataka Ex-servicemen’s Association, Mysuru district were also part of the silent march.