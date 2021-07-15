Signs of monsoon revival in Mysuru region

But rains below normal in river catchment areas

The South West Monsoon has shown signs of regaining traction with intermittent rains in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu since the last 48 hours.

The rainfall has been uniform and widespread with overcast sky throughout the 48-hour period. But concerns remain over low storage levels in the major reservoirs of the region.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Kodagu has received 48.01 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. This is against a normal of 26 mm for the same period. Mysuru has received 7.7 mm against a normal of 2.9 mm while Mandya received 5.4 mm against a normal of 2.9 mm during the same period. Chamarajanagar received 5.7 mm against a normal of 2.5 mm.

Notwithstanding signs of monsoon gaining vigour, the cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 15 in the catchment area of the Cauvery is below normal. The rainfall in Kodagu district is 35 per cent below normal. The district has received only 625.5 mm against a normal of 963.6 mm so far. The deficit is 52 per cent. Against the normal of 430 mm, Kodagu has received only 204.3 mm so far during the month.

As a result the water level at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir remained low compared to the corresponding period last year. On Thursday, the level was 89.5 ft against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 ft. while it was 104.43 ft. on the same day last year.

Chikkamagaluru and Hassan are parts of the catchment area for Hemavathi which is the tributary of the Cauvery. But the rainfall in these regions too was deficient. Against a normal of 270.7 mm for July 1 to 15, Chikkamagaluru district received 131.1 mm, the shortfall being 52 per cent. Between June 1 and July 15, the district received 405.6 mm against a normal of 598.4 mm, the deficit being 32 per cent.

The inflow into the Kabini has however increased due to copious rains in the catchment area of the river in Wayanad region of Kerala. The inflow into the reservoir at Beechanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk was at the rate of 11,628 cusecs on Thursday morning and the water level was 2278.02 ft. against the FRL of 2284 ft.