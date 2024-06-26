GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Signs of monsoon revival in Kodagu

Updated - June 26, 2024 06:48 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau

There were moderate to heavy rains during the 24 hours across Kodagu in signs of revival of south west monsoon in the region.

Though the south-west monsoon set in on time in the first week of June, it was followed by a break for almost two weeks throwing up concern as the cumulative rains for June in Kodagu had slid to “deficit” category.

But during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesay the district received 62.63 mm of rains. While Madikeri taluk received 90.13 mm of rainfall, Virajpet taluk received 85.20 mm while Ponnampet recorded 72.30 mm. The other two taluks - Somwarpet received 44.80 mm while Kushalnagar received 20.7 mm of rainfall during the same period.

The district administration citing the India Meteorological Department, has issued an Orange Alert for Kodagu which will be valid till 8.30 a.m. of June 28.

The cumulative rainfall across Kodagu since January till date is 644.45 mm against 234.62 mm of rainfall received during the same period last year.

The rainfall was uniform and widespread within the taluks and heavy to very heavy rains were received in places like Bhagamandala (145.60 mm) which is the birthplace of river Cauvery. Other places of heavy rains include Napoklu (85.20 mm), Sampaje (73.50), Virajpet (89.40), Hudikeri (66), Srimangala (65), Ponnampet (83.02), Balale (75.16), and Shantalli received 85 mm of rainfall.

