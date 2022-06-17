Signboard removed at Sankeshwar

Maharashtra govt. had put it up within Karnataka border, say activists

Officers of the Sankeshwar Town Municipal Council (TMC) removed a signboard put up by the Maharashtra government allegedly within Karnataka border, on Friday morning.

Kannada activists found a signboard that had the names of Ibrahimpur, Nesari, and Gadhinglaj and the distance between these villages and Sankeshwar. The names were in Marathi written in Devanagari script. The numbers were in the Indo-Arabic system with the letters ‘km’ in English denoting kilometres.

Kannada activists objected to this and complained to the police and the TMC. They said Maharashtra had no business putting up signboards on Karnataka land. They also objected to the neighbouring State using Marathi language on the boards. They pointed out that the board was set up 3 km within the inter-State border.

TMC officers went to the site and removed the signboard using a bulldozer.

An email sent to the Secretary, Maharashtra Public Works Department, was not responded to.