Signature campaign to seek action against Yatnal

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during a meeting with party MLAs in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru

26 March 2021 00:13 IST

A letter to the party high command seeking action against dissenter BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was circulated and signed by several MLAs at an informal legislators’ meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence on Thursday evening, multiple sources said.

The meeting saw over 60 MLAs, including several Ministers, participate. While sources in the Chief Minister’s camp claimed almost all MLAs who attended the meeting signed the letter, The Hindu could not independently verify this claim.

Mr. Yatnal, who has turned a bitter critic of the Chief Minister, was served a show-cause notice by the disciplinary committee of the party high command over a month ago. But that has done little to silence him. Taking the Chief Minister head-on, he has repeatedly made allegations of corruption, deviation from party ideals and family rule, and speculated on leadership change. The signature campaign comes in the wake of his recent statement speculating on leadership change after the byelections. The Chief Minister’s camp is rankled at the delay in the high command taking disciplinary action against him. M.P. Renukacharya, political secretary to the Chief Minister and who has publicly criticised Mr. Yatnal, spearheaded the signature campaign, sources said.

Mr. Renukacharya told mediapersons, “All MLAs have condemned statements by Mr. Yatnal and have expressed support to the Chief Minister.” He, however, remained silent on the signature campaign.

‘We discussed bypolls’

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Mr. Yediyurappa said the meeting was attended by over 60 MLAs and recent political developments were discussed. “We discussed the upcoming bypolls. MLAs also discussed some of the issues they face in development works of their constituencies and I sorted out a few issues,” he said.

Sources said some MLAs expressed concern over how some ministries had withheld funds to their constituencies though the Finance Department had cleared them and asked the Chief Minister to use his special powers and make direct allotment and not through the departments. Mr. Yediyurappa reportedly assured them to sort out the issue.