Signature campaign launched to save heritage buildings

Heritage activists in the city have launched a signature campaign to save Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building which have been marked for demolition though the issue is before the court.

The activists of Belaku organisation took the lead in conducting the campaign and it was inaugurated by heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju, member, District Heritage Committee and convenor of INTACH, Mysuru.

The campaign was launched in front of the Lansdowne Building and people of Mysuru have been urged to lend their signature in a bid to build up pressure on the authorities and help save the heritage buildings.

The campaign will continue for at least 10 days before the activists decide their next course of action. Prof. Rangaraju said the initiative follows the recent announcement by the Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj that both the buildings were not in a position to be conserved. The Minister had also stated that the demolition and rebuilding of the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building would cost around ₹145 crore.

Prof. Rangaraju said there is a stay against the demolition by the High Court and yet the Minister has gone on record to state that the buildings would be demolished, which amounts to contempt of court. He also questioned the need for spending ₹145 crore for new buildings when the government is strapped for funds and is battling the pandemic. “Instead both the structures can be conserved at a fraction of the cost and will serve the needs of the city for a few more years,’’ he added.

The activists have also taken exception to the remarks of Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar who said that he would go ahead with the ropeway to Chamundi Hills despite the opposition of the environmentalists. The Minister had remarked that on completion of the project the environmentalists themselves would be convinced of its benefits.

Prof. Rangaraju said not only should the Tourism Department seek permission from the Forest Department, it should also seek clearance from the heritage committee as Chamundi Temple and its precincts is a heritage zone.