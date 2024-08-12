Signature campaign in Hubballi opposing reported move to privatise Railways

All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) has launched a signature campaign against the Union government’s reported move to privatise the Railways and demanding additional sleeper class coaches on trains and also recruitment for vacant posts.

The signature campaign is part of a nation-wide campaign launched at all railway stations. And, on Monday, members of AIDYO organised the signature campaign at the Dharwad Railway Station.

The members of AIDYO collected signatures from railway commuters after explaining to them about the reported steps by the Union government to privatise railways and also the need for more amenities for railway passengers.

In a release, AIDYO said that although Railways, being country’s biggest PSU, carries crores of people every day, it is still in loss because of the wrong policies of the successive governments.

All these years, the successive governments have been reserving 10% of the total budget for the development of Railways. They have been introducing several new trains for the benefit of the people. But in the last five years, the BJP-led NDA government has weakened the Railways by not allocating the requisite funds. It is a ploy to project the Railways as loss-making so as to make way for privatisation, AIDYO said in the release.

AIDYO members Bhavani Shankar Gouda, Ranajeet Dhupad, Preeti Singadi and others led the signature campaign.

They said that cleanliness, management and safety guard posts have already been privatised and outsourced. As the agencies are recruiting candidates who do not have any qualification on safety, the number of train accidents has risen to 1,632 between 2019 and 2023.

As no new trains are being introduced, there is pressure on the existing trains and to address the issue, the Railways has not increased the number of unreserved and sleeper coaches leading to overcrowding in trains, they said, demanding immediate steps to address the problem.

