Signature campaign for demands of Malenadu people

Forum meets in Sringeri to discuss crucial issues

The Malenadu Janapara Okkuta, a forum of people from hilly areas of Karnataka, has decided to launch a series of protests in the interest of people in the region. To begin with, the forum will take up a signature campaign to gather support to raise demands that include a suitable compensation for areca growers suffering because of yellow-leaf disease and residential plots for the homeless among others.

A meeting of the forum was held in Sringeri on Tuesday. It was attended by Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda of the Congress, former MLA and Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa, activist and writer Kalkuli Vittal Heggade, leader of the Okkuta Anil Hosakappa, and others.

“Malenadu is a beautiful place for outsiders. But people here are facing many serious problems that successive governments have failed to address. The forum has decided to spread awareness among the public and raise voice for our demands”, said Anil Koppa.

Mr. Kalkuli Vittal Heggade said the Forest Department had ruined the lives of people in the region. If this continued for a few more years, people would lose their earnings and would be forced to beg before the tourists visiting places such as Sringeri.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said he would be with the forum and fight for the people of the region. The residents of Hassan, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru should be involved in the struggle, he said. Mr. Raje Gowda said the problems could be resolved only when people hit the streets. “I would be with the people in the struggle”, he said.

The demands of the forum include – a KMF unit in Chikkamgaluru to encourage dairy farming, early grant of land and residential plots for applicants, and employment opportunities for the youth.