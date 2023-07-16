Signature campaign favouring Uniform Civil Code to be launched tomorrow

July 16, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik has said that seeking the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), his party will launch a signature campaign on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad, Mr. Mutalik said that the campaign is aimed at collecting five lakh signatures from people of all walks of life in a span of two months. These will then be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Article 44 of the Constitution spoke about bringing in Uniform Civil Code for the citizens of the country and to exert pressure on the Central government for the speedy implementation of UCC, the sene will reach out to eminent personalities, social thinkers, seers, among others, he said.

Mr. Mutalik blamed the Congress for not securing Uniform Civil Code for its citizens and said that appeasement politics of that party is the reason behind it. He said that people of the country have high expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as far as implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is concerned.

Replying to a query, he said that 67% of Muslims are in favour of Uniform Civil Code and only a few with Taliban mindset are opposing it.

Mr. Mutalik termed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the State as anti-Hindu and said that the State government has stalled the allotment of land in Bengaluru to Janaseva Trust for setting up goshalas.

