The Chamarajanagar district administration has launched a signature campaign to compel the residents in the district to segregate waste at source. The campaign was launched by Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal. She said it was imperative for the residents as also the bulk generators such as kalyana mantapas, restaurants and hotels to segregate dry and wet waste to enable scientific disposal.
Signature campaign drive
