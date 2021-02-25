Signalling system commissioned at Hubballi railway station

The South Western Railway, which has taken up yard remodelling at Shree Siddharoodha Swami Hubballi Station to facilitate more platforms and easy receipt and dispatch of trains, successfully commissioned the signalling system on Wednesday.
According to a press release by SWR, the yard remodelling was commissioned with electronic interlocking in the presence of General Manager of SWR Ajay Kumar Singh and other senior officials.
In addition to the two entries to the station, including the one on Gadag Road, one more entry has been planned. The work has been taken up at a total cost of ₹90 crore.
Hubballi station had five platforms and considering the need for more platforms to handle increasing traffic, the yard was expanded towards Davangere and Gadag. Under the yard remodelling, subsequently three new platforms have been added longitudinally in continuation of existing platforms.
Out of these, one platform is set to become longest platform in the world with a total length of 1,505m. This is being done by extending Platform No. 1, which is 681m at present. Another platform with a total length of 1,123m is also being added, the release said.
