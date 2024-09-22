Sign Language Day: Picture postcard to be released in Mysuru today

In celebration of the International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) on September 23, the Centre for Augmentative and Alternative Communication and Sign Language (C-AAC and SL), Centre of Excellence (CoE), AIISH, Mysuru, in collaboration with the Mysuru Postal Division will release a picture postcard on Indian Sign Language (ISL) here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will be held at 12:30 pm in the Seminar Hall, Academic Block, AIISH.

Sign language, a crucial mode of communication for the hearing-impaired community, represents their pride and identity. Recent years have seen an increased emphasis by the government of India on raising awareness about Sign Language to ensure barrier-free communication between the deaf and hearing communities. The International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) is observed annually on September 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day was officially proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2017, with the first celebration held on September 23, 2018. This year, the theme for the International Day of Sign Languages is “Sign up for Sign Language Rights”. The release of the picture postcard in ISL is part of a wider effort to propagate ISL and make it more accessible to the general public, a press release from AIISH said here.

H.C. Sadananda, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division will be the Chief Guest at the programme. M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH Mysuru will preside and release the picture postcard. Chethan Uttappa, Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division will be the Guest of Honor. Attendees include staff and children along with their caregivers from AIISH’s preschool training centre, and staff from the Mysuru Postal Division.

“The release of the picture postcard is a symbol of pride for the deaf community and aims to raise awareness of the Indian Sign Language as a tool for inclusive communication, honouring the International Day of Sign Languages. The event will also be attended by children with special needs, their caregivers, and officials and staff from the Mysuru Postal Division,” the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.