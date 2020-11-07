‘Sigandur temple will remain out of Muzrai Dept.’

BENGALURU

07 November 2020 23:11 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday assured a delegation, including seers of the Idiga community, that the government has no plans to bring the Chowdeshwari Temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department of the State.

Nearly a dozen seers called on the Chief Minister and discussed recent developments in the management of the temple.

Seers urged Mr. Yediyurappa not to bring the temple under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department and allow the trustees to manage the temple affairs. Many organisations had appealed to the State government to bring the temple under the Muzrai Department, citing financial irregularities in the administration.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar issuing an order two weeks ago constituting committees to look after the temple, which was in the news recently over differences between trustees and the priests. Mr. Yediyurappa had held a meeting on the issue during his recent visit to the district.