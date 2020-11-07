‘Sigandur temple will remain out of Muzrai Dept.’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday assured a delegation, including seers of the Idiga community, that the government has no plans to bring the Chowdeshwari Temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department of the State.
Nearly a dozen seers called on the Chief Minister and discussed recent developments in the management of the temple.
Seers urged Mr. Yediyurappa not to bring the temple under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department and allow the trustees to manage the temple affairs. Many organisations had appealed to the State government to bring the temple under the Muzrai Department, citing financial irregularities in the administration.
The meeting assumed significance in the wake of Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar issuing an order two weeks ago constituting committees to look after the temple, which was in the news recently over differences between trustees and the priests. Mr. Yediyurappa had held a meeting on the issue during his recent visit to the district.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath