Siddheshwar Swami is no more

January 02, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Sri Siddheshwar Swami, seer of the Sri Jnana Yogashrama of Vijayapura, well known for his scholarly discourses and who had a large following, passed away at the ashrama there on Monday. He was 81 and unwell for some time.

Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar said that the final rites of the seer will be held in Vijayapura on Tuesday, at 5 p.m.

He was a powerful orator who held month-long discourses in cities and villages. He was loved by his devotees in Karnataka and Maharashtra and other States as well. And, a large number of people thronged to hear him speak.

Hailing from Bijjaragi in Vijayapura district, he spent over 67 years as a monk. He was well versed in Kannada, Marathi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu. He used anecdotes from all sacred texts in his speeches, though the main theme of the discourses remained the Kayaka-Dasoha ideology preached by Sri Basaveshwara and other Sharanas.