Siddharudh Mutt ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ on Dec. 12

December 01, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the annual ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ to be held at Siddharudh Mutt premises in Hubballi on December 12.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, chairman of Sri Siddharudh Mutt Trust Committee Basavaraj Kalyanshettar said that the ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ being held as part of ‘Kartika Masa’ would be inaugurated by the mutt’s administrator and Principal District and Sessions Judge K.G. Shanthi at 6.30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Mr. Kalyanashettar said that around 50,000 devotees would voluntarily bring clay lamps and the committee would give around 60,000 to 70,000 clay lamps to the devotees for the ‘deepotsava’. Along with the devotees, students of various schools, trustees and office-bearers and staff of the mutt would participate.

As thousands of people are expected to participate in the event, around 25 gunta area adjacent to the mutt would be earmarked for parking of vehicles, he said.

To a query, Mr. Kalyanashettar said that it had been decided to outsource the cleaning contract for the mutt premises and shortly a ‘goshala’ would be built there. “We plan to start production of cow-based products. The construction of dormitory and 50 toilets and bathroom is under way. There is a plan to develop the tank at a cost of ₹12 crore and already plan has been prepared,” he said.

