Siddhartha’s death: Khader seeks better vigil on Netravati bridge

The death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha, suspected to be by falling from the Netravati bridge near Ullal on National Highway 66 on July 29, has prompted MLA for Mangaluru U.T. Khader to seek an increase in the height of the railings along the bridge and installation of CCTV cameras.

In a letter to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Khader said the 900-m-long bridge across the Netravati, near the river mouth, has become a spot for people to end their lives. It was “distressing and disheartening” to see the loss of lives of several persons, including that of Siddhartha, he said in the letter.

Mr. Khader asked Mr. Gadkari to take steps to raise the height of the railings along the bridge to prevent such incidents. It would also prevent people from dumping waste into the river. He also asked Mr. Gadkari to install closed-circuit television cameras on the bridge to help monitor activity in the area.

On Friday, MLA for Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyas Kamath asked Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. to consider installing CCTV cameras on the bridge.

Outgoing Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said a proposal on installing cameras had been pending for a long time.

Siddhartha is suspected to have fallen from the bridge on July 29. Hectic search, following a complaint filed by his driver, led to detection of Siddhartha’s body, about 5 km away from the bridge, on July 31. Preliminary post-mortem report submitted to the investigation officer has reportedly pointed to Siddhartha’s death as resulting from drowning.

Narayan Alva, owner of Ganesh Prasad Travels that operates a fleet of buses in the city, went missing after stopping his car near the Netravati bridge on August 10, 2016. His body could not be found.

There have been a few more cases of persons ending their lives at the spot.

