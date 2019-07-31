Siddhartha disappearance: Hassan and Chikkamagaluru in a state of shock

The people of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts, who are proud of the Cafe Coffee Day brand, are in a state of shock after its founder V.G. Siddhartha was reported missing on Tuesday. The entrepreneur, who has roots in both districts, enjoys immense respect among coffee planters here.

Mr. Siddhartha was born in Shankara Kudige of Chikkamagaluru district and his family later moved to Chattanahalli in Belur taluk. His family owns 300 acres of plantation in the village. His company owns hundreds of acres of estates in Chikkamagaluru.

The people who know him from his younger days said he brought fame and demand for the coffee grown in the region. Those working in the units owned by Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. Ltd. expressed a feeling of loss with Mr. Siddhartha’s disappearance.

Hemmige Mohan, a planter who has known Mr. Siddhartha’s family for decades, told The Hindu that the entrepreneur widened the market for the coffee grown at his native place. “With a small investment, he built a big company and gave jobs to thousands of people. People in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru trust him, and many are yet to get the dues for the coffee they sold to his company,” he said.

The company has coffee curing units in both districts, a luxury resort and an international residential school in Chikkamagaluru. On learning about the developments, many employees left for Mangaluru, where the search operation is going on.

In recent years, his company had shown an interest in developing infrastructure in Belur and Halebid — two major tourist attractions in Hassan. Besides that, he had planned a free hospital in Chikkamagaluru town.