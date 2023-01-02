ADVERTISEMENT

Siddeshwar Swami’s health continues to be critical

January 02, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The health condition of Siddeshwar Swami, seer of the Sri Jnyana Yogashrama of Vijayapura, remains critical, doctors attending on him said on Monday. The 81-year-old seer is suffering from age-related ailments.

Meanwhile, the seer refused to eat for the third day on Monday, ashram sources said.

His breathing and pulse are slower than yesterday. He is critical but stable, doctors said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A team of doctors from BLDE Hospital is monitoring his health.

Shivaratri Desikendra Swami, seer of Sutttur Math, and other religious leaders are camping in the ashram.

Huge crowds gathered outside the ashram and waited for a glimpse of the seer. They refused to go away despite repeated requests from the ashram authorities.

Mallikarjun Swami, a monk, appealed to the people not to visit the ashram and to watch the seer on screen via the ashram’s social media channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US