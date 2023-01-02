Siddeshwar Swami’s health continues to be critical

January 02, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The health condition of Siddeshwar Swami, seer of the Sri Jnyana Yogashrama of Vijayapura, remains critical, doctors attending on him said on Monday. The 81-year-old seer is suffering from age-related ailments.

Meanwhile, the seer refused to eat for the third day on Monday, ashram sources said.

His breathing and pulse are slower than yesterday. He is critical but stable, doctors said.

A team of doctors from BLDE Hospital is monitoring his health.

Shivaratri Desikendra Swami, seer of Sutttur Math, and other religious leaders are camping in the ashram.

Huge crowds gathered outside the ashram and waited for a glimpse of the seer. They refused to go away despite repeated requests from the ashram authorities.

Mallikarjun Swami, a monk, appealed to the people not to visit the ashram and to watch the seer on screen via the ashram’s social media channels.