Siddaramiah blames BJP governments for poor handling of COVID-19 second wave

Bengaluru

17 April 2021 16:13 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday blamed the BJP governments at the Centre and State for their lack of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 second wave and said it has exposed the fragile public healthcare system in the country.

In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister said, “It is really unfortunate that @BJP4India & BJP4Karnataka leaders were only worried about elections but not administration. Why are @BJP4Karnataka leaders not following the protocols which they are trying to preach to public?”

“India had a grave experience during the 1st wave. Yet the government has not learnt any lesson. Remdesivir, widely used for Covid treatment, is not available. Why was govt not ready with the medicines?”

Noting the shortage of COVID-19 related drugs, the Congress leader said “There is also shortage of normal & ICU beds for Covid patients. People are left to suffer without oxygen & other support systems. Govt is just busy solving internal crisis rather than solving public health crisis”.

The people have become helpless without any medical treatment for COVID-19, he said. “With government hospitals full, people are heading towards private hospitals for the treatment. Many are unable to afford the private hospital charges. I urge @CMofKarnataka &DHFWKA minister to make #COVID19 treatment free for all the patients referred to the private hospitals”.